Lockdown 4.0: Sony records 1.5 times higher than average sales in 6 days

As TV viewing in every household has increased significantly during the lockdown, Sony India registered an increased demand in May. The company is fully geared and equipped with sufficient inventory to cater to this demand for an upgraded picture and sound experience with Sony BRAVIA televisions and soundbars.

"Due to the induced lockdown, we have witnessed high demand for home audio-visual products. Ever since we resumed business, sales of BRAVIA televisions have been quite steady. Average sales have shot up by 1.5 times just in the past six days vis-a-vis the normal average that we registered in the month of May. Accompanying products such as soundbars have also seen a significant demand. Work from Home personal audio devices, such as noise cancellation headphones and Bluetooth speakers have been customer's favourite during this lockdown period and have witnessed high demand," says Satish Padmanabhan, Sales Head, Sony India.

Also Read: Amazon forays into food delivery, launches operations in Bengaluru

To boost sales further, Sony has announced up to 20 per cent discounts along with special price offers on select BRAVIA televisions, TV and Soundbar combo offers, easy finance offers and to top it all up to 5 per cent cashback with SBI cards. There is also Rs 20,000 off on Alpha Full Frame body together with select lenses.

Following government guidelines, Sony products are available across many outlets, as well as on e-commerce websites. Sony had recently announced Sony centre online www.shopatSC.com for facilitating genuine Sony product purchases across all categories. It even offered discounts and combo offers under our 'Stay Home Stay Safe' programme.

Sunil Nayyar, Managing Director, Sony India, said, "Having a strong footprint offline, Sony India has always kept a customer centric approach and with this new initiative, it will be another step towards strengthening our relationship with customers and Sony Center partners."

"We are confident that the portal will help reach out to a new wave of online shoppers and provide a seamless experience that Sony is known for in its offline market as well."

Sony has resumed local manufacturing of BRAVIA televisions from this week onwards. However, the company declined to comment on the current manufacturing capacity since the factory is third-party and not owned by Sony, because of which they cannot comment on the capacity.

A market leader in the premium audio-visual category of products, this Japanese technology firm entered India in 1994 and competed 25 years of its presence in the country last year.

Also Read: Motorola G8 Power Lite with 5000mAh battery launched; check price, specifications

Also Read: BMW launches imported luxury motorcycles F 900 R and F 900 XR at Rs 9.9-11.5 lakh