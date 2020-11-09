L&T Finance gets board's nod to raise Rs 3,000 crore through rights issue

L&T Finance Holdings on Monday said its board has approved raising of up to Rs 3,000 crore through a rights issue.

"The board approved the offer and issuance of fully paid-up equity shares of the company for an amount not exceeding Rs 3,000 crore by way of a rights issue to the eligible equity shareholders of the company," L&T Finance Holdings said in a regulatory filing.

The company said details of the rights issue, including price and entitlement ratio, will be determined in due course.

Shares of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd were trading 0.37 per cent lower at Rs 67.35 apiece on the BSE.

Also read: Outstanding dues of Rs 23,000 crore from power cos pose challenge to Coal India