Maruti Suzuki's Manesar facility to resume production from May 12

Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker, on Wednesday said that it would resume production of vehicles at Manesar facility from May 12.

"All activities would be carried out strictly in accordance with the Government regulations and guidelines and observing the Company's own concern for the highest standards of safety," Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a release.

Maruti, which manufactures nearly 15.5 lakh cars of 16 different models every year, had suspended its operations at Udyog Vihar and Manesar facilities on March 22.

On April 22, the Gurugram district administration had granted permission to Maruti Suzuki to restart its Manesar-based manufacturing facility on a single shift basis, while fixing the total number of employees at the plant at 4,696. The district administration had also given permission to operate 50 vehicles.

The company, however, had said that it would resume operations only when it could maintain continuous production and sell vehicles, "which was not possible at this point of time".

Maruti's Manesar (Haryana) plant is outside the limits of Gurugram Municipal Corporation, while its Gurugram plant falls within the city limits. The two plants in Haryana have an installed capacity to roll out 15.5 lakh units per annum.

Also Read: Coronavirus outbreak: Maruti rolls out new hygiene, safety norms for showrooms

In a separate release, Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday said it had put in place a comprehensive standard operating procedure (SoP) for its dealerships across the country to offer safe and hygienic car buying experience to customers amid coronavirus pandemic.

The process involved implementation of strict safety, sanitation and social distancing norms across all its showrooms for the safety of its customers and employees.

Maruti Suzuki network comprises 3,086 showrooms across 1,964 towns and cities. All of them will abide by the new safety protocols.

Also Read: Coronavirus lockdown: TVS, Eicher Motors, MRF resume operations partially

The company said that the new COVID-19 SoP designed by the team of experts at Maruti Suzuki encapsulates all the facets of customer interactions. Adequate measures have been taken to offer a safe, hygienic and a virus-free environment to customers.

Maruti Suzuki now also offers the convenience of doorstep delivery of cars. For the safety of dealership employees, the company is monitoring the health of all staff members through a wellness app every day. This app works in conjunction with the government of India's Aarogya Setu app.

After shutting down operations for over 40 days during the lockdown, auto companies are cautiously resuming activities while ensuring social distancing norms at their facilities. Three auto majors - TVS Company, Eicher Motors and MRF Motors - on Tuesday said that they were restarting work at major units following the Centre's guidelines on partial opening up of the economy.

By Chitranjan Kumar