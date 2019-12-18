Mumbai builder sells 125 luxury flats in 18 days; generates sales worth Rs 200 crore

Real estate player Sunteck Realty on Wednesday said it has sold 125 apartments out of the recently launched 225 apartments in Mumbai, generating sales worth more than Rs 200 crore.

"Sunteck Realty launched 225 apartments in its first tower in 4th Avenue SunteckCity which has received an overwhelming response. It has already sold 125 apartments generating sales worth more than Rs 200 crore in 18 days from the launch day (in less than three weeks)," the real estate player said in a filing to BSE.

The company said that it sees extremely good sales momentum and is confident of selling approximately 85-90 per cent of the apartments opened for sale, generating total sales worth Rs 300-325 crore in a short span of time.

SunteckCity is an approximately 23-acre premium luxury development located at Oshiwara district Centre, Goregaon (West).

This development comprises a mix of retail, residential and commercial.

Goregaon is a suburb of Mumbai city.

The shares of Sunteck Realty were trading at Rs 414.60 a piece on BSE in morning trade.

