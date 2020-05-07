Mylab increases production to make 2 lakh kits daily from next week

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Increases production capacity from 20,000 to over 2 lakh tests per day

Manufactured 6.5 lakh RT-PCR tests till now

Supplied tests to 140 sites in more than 20 states across India

India targets one lakh tests per day by May-end

Mylab to also make RNA extraction kit

Pune-based Mylab Discovery Solutions, the first Indian company to get commercial approval for COVID-19 RT-PCR test kits, is increasing its production capacity to 2 lakh tests per day from next week.

So far, the company was producing kits for about 20,000 tests per day. Mylab has already manufactured 6.5 lakh tests and has supplied tests to 140 sites including labs and hospitals in over 20 states of India.

Hasmukh Rawal, Managing Director, Mylab Discovery Solutions said the company has brought in additional features to ensure quality of the samples collected to augment accuracy of tests. "Supplied with endogenous internal control for housekeeping gene, our kits can ensure that we can detect samples which were not collected, transported or processed correctly and remove false negatives," he said.

India is targeting one lakh tests per day by May 31 and has tested over a million people already by end of last week. RT-PCR test facility is now available in 292 government and 97 private facilities across the country. While demand is for 35 lakhs RT-PCR kits, more than 21 lakh kits have been ordered, including 2 lakh kits from domestic manufacturers. The country has a stock of close to 14 lakh kits, the health ministry said last week.

"It overwhelms me to see our efforts with Mylab in making India self-reliant in combating COVID-19 fructified and as our production capacity increases to 2 lakh COVID-19 tests per day, we will now be able to meet India's growing demand for testing completely," said Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India. He invested an undisclosed amount in Mylab in March, along with Abhijit Pawar, the Chairman of AP Globale, an impact investor group, after Mylab received clearance from the Government to manufacture RT-PCR kits.

The company has also received approval from Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for making its RNA extraction kit, Maverick, to further streamline the RT-PCR testing process. With the support of India Post, Mylab delivered test kits across different parts of the country including Armed Forces Medical College in Pune, District Mineral Foundation, of Odisha, and R & R Army Hospital of Delhi. Mylab, a biotechnology company with focus on molecular biology detection and in-vitro diagnostics, is claimed to be the first company in Asia and the second company worldwide offering ID-NAT kits for most accurate detection of HIV, HPV and other infections.

