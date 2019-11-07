Nandan Nilekani bats for digital disruption; says companies must adapt new technologies to thrive

Digital disruption will change industries in unimaginable ways. That is also a big opportunity for Indian IT services companies. For nearly every big and small IT exporter, digital revenues have become a key metric to watch. On Wednesday, Nandan Nilekani, Chairman of Infosys, briefed analysts on some of these areas impacting the company and its customers - how digital disruption and new technologies will change enterprises, and how Infosys is preparing for this changed world. He was speaking at an analyst meet in Bangalore.

"Navigating this disruption (the digital disruption) is rapidly becoming the single most important priority for every large global business, especially incumbent enterprises across sectors," Nilekani said. "FMCG players must equip themselves to pivot in a Direct to Consumer world. Auto manufacturers must rethink their future where electric cars, driverless vehicles and mobility aggregators will change the business dynamics irrevocably. With EV and renewables getting set to end the oil regime, energy and utilities players will have to power up in new ways. As the world moves away from cards and begins to count more on the smartphone, financial services companies must think of their own smart moves. Every business is looking to understand these shifts, adapt to thrive and respond confidently with technology as their aide," he explained.

He pointed to six technology trends that are impacting enterprises globally. "These include the rise of cloud, the evolution of open source, the democratisation of data and algorithms, the consumerisation of user experience, the changing cybersecurity landscape and the modernisation and assurance of core systems. Enterprises that are able to successfully address these imperatives will emerge as leaders in the digital economy," he said.

Nilekani went on to add that Infosys has managed the core operations of some of the largest global enterprises for nearly four decades. "Our 'navigate your next strategy' and distinct approach to the five digital outcomes these corporations seek, uniquely positions us to support our clients as they strive to overcome these digital challenges and capitalise upon the opportunities of our times," he said.

Infosys, he added, is preparing for the new world. The board and the management are working towards "rewiring Infosys' operations to work with the enthusiasm and energy of a start-up". Nilekani explained that this meant "overhauling the ways of working that were slowing us down, melting down the silos that separate us, replacing old systems and processes with new and agile ones, reimagining experience and learning for our 230000+ employees, growing our internal tribes of advocates and brand ambassadors and all this towards making Infosys a Live Enterprise that can sense and respond in real time".

