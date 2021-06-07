Nestle says less than 30% products do not meet health norms; aims to reassure consumers

Swiss food and beverages giant Nestle that has been embroiled in controversy after an internal report said that more than 60 per cent of its products are unhealthy, stated that less than 30 per cent do not meet stringent healthfulness standards. It said that the document was reported out of context.

"Recent reports have questioned the healthfulness of Nestle products, because of a global internal working document that was reported out of context. The portfolio analysis only covers about half the global sales, since several prominent categories were not included," said a Nestle India spokesperson.

"In fact, looking at the global portfolio as a whole, less than 30 per cent would not meet stringent external 'healthfulness' standards, mostly representing indulgent products, which are acceptable in moderation as part of healthy, balanced and enjoyable diet," said the spokesperson.

The company that has products such as KitKat chocolate and Maggi noodles is aiming to enhance its engagement with consumers, and reassure them that Nestle cares about what matters to the buyers.

The packaged goods company is stepping up marketing efforts in response to global reports on the company's health and nutrition. In India, the company will run print advertisements over the next few days and address queries. The company asked consumers to share feedback on its products in an advertisement on Sunday.

According to a report in Financial Times, Nestle acknowledged that 60 per cent of its mainstream foods and drinks do not 'meet a recognised definition of health'. They acknowledged that some of their products will never be healthy. The company then said that it is updating its nutrition and health strategy. Nestle said that it had reduced sugars and sodium in its product by about 14-15 per cent in the past seven years. It added that it would continue to make its products healthier.

