Netizens can't hold back laughter after Myntra decides to change logo over complaint

January 30, 2021
E-commerce site Myntra and its logo have been the top trends on social media after the Flipkart-backed online shopping giant decided to change its logo. Twitter users decided to share memes and decided to have some fun with this news.

Here's how users have reacted

Le Myntra to the NGO


Ek dum se waqt badal diya, jazbaat badal diye, hmm

Dave Chapell explains Myntra's plan

But boys didn't have any problems about Amazon's logo, food for thought

Le people whose names start with M

Should Airbnb also change its logo now

Le McDonalds now

Le Oyo Rooms now

Le me after seeing Myntra's logo

Myntra's business plan explained, really

My reaction on Myntra's logos

A Mumbai-based activist Naaz Patel of the Avesta Foundation NGO has lodged a complaint with Mumbai cyber police alleging that Myntra's logo is insulting and offensive towards women. Patel also took the matter up with various forums and across social media platforms.  

According to DCP Rashmi Karandikar of Mumbai Police's Cyber Crime Department, "We found that the logo was offensive in nature for women. Following the complaint, we sent an email to Myntra and their officials came and met us. The officials said they will change the logo in a month's time."

Myntra decided to change its logo not only on its website but also on their app and packaging material after this complaint.

