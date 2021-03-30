'Now on my travel bucket list': Anand Mahindra shares glimpses of new Club Mahindra resort near Statue of Unity

Club Mahindra now has a resort near the colossal Statue of Unity in Gujarat. This resort, which was on Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra's mind for a year is located in Netrang which is one-and-a-half an hour away from the Statue of Unity and 350 kilometres from Mumbai.

Anand Mahindra shared Club Mahindra's tweet about the resort and wrote, "Ever since I visited the Statue of Unity over a year ago, I'd been asking Kavinder Singh when we could boast of a resort nearby. He and the team went one-up on that request and now offer a resort offering proximity to the Statue and much more... Now on my growing travel bucket list..."





Ever since I visited the Statue of Unity over a year ago, Iâd been asking @singhkavinder when we could boast of a resort nearby. He & the team went one-up on that request and now offer a resort offering proximity to the Statue & much more...Now on my growing travel bucket list... https://t.co/e8qGYHgj5M â anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 30, 2021

Club Mahindra shared images of the resort and tweeted, "Welcome to Club Mahindra Netrang, Gujarat! A hidden gem nestled amid lush greenery and pristine water bodies; it is just 1 and half hour drive from the Statue of Unity and only 350 kilometers from Mumbai."

Club Mahindra Netrang exemplifies a perfect vacation spot. Explore other nearby experiences such as Shoolpaneshwar Wildlife Sanctuary, Ninai Waterfalls and so much more! Are you ready for a magical holiday amidst nature? pic.twitter.com/BsXJY3XPTm â Club Mahindra (@clubmahindra) March 28, 2021

The Club Mahindra resort is not only good news for visitors to the Statue of Unity and Sardar Sarovar Dam but also for visitors to Ninai waterfalls, Ankleshwar, Shoolpaneshwar Wildlife Sanctuary, and Kayavarohan Shiva Temple. Club Mahindra's Netrang resort is located in a 90-acre expanse of green and forested land. At this resort, guests can also try out organic farming, cycling, trekking, and swimming.

