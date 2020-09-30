Oberoi Group, Mandarin Oriental Hotel enter into long-term strategic alliance

Hospitality firm The Oberoi Group on Wednesday said it has entered into a long-term strategic alliance with Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group to collaborate across a range of initiatives while retaining their brands' heritage and identity.

The alliance greatly increases the global reach of both groups across the globe, The Oberoi Group said in a statement. This partnership will provide, members of "Fans of M.O. and Oberoi One, the brands' respective recognition programmes", privileged access to over 50 luxury hotels in sought after destinations, it added.

EIH Ltd MD and CEO Vikram Oberoi said: "Our brands complement each other extremely well as do our organisations values and culture." EIH is the flagship listed entity of The Oberoi Group.

This alliance will allow guests to experience new destinations and experiences in the legendary styles for which both companies are renowned, he added. Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group Chief Executive James Riley said: "We are delighted to launch this innovative partnership with The Oberoi Group, setting the stage for us to push the boundaries of luxury hospitality".

"The Oberoi Group has a long established history and a wealth of expertise in providing exemplary service and I am confident that by working together both organisations will grow and create further differentiation in the industry that our guests will value", he added. Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group operates 33 hotels and seven residences in 23 countries and territories.

