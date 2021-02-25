Ola electric 2-wheeler factory to begin production in coming months

Ride-hailing platform Ola on Thursday said it expects the first phase of its electric two-wheeler facility in Tamil Nadu to become operational in the coming months to begin production of vehicles. The company is building its electric two-wheeler factory, billed as the largest in the world, on a 500-acre site in the state.

In December, Ola had said it will invest Rs 2,400 crore to set up its first electric scooter (e-scooter) facility in the state. The company completed land acquisition in January this year and has commenced construction.

"The company is racing ahead to operationalise its factory in the next few months. An estimated more than 10 million man-hours have been planned to bring the factory up in record time, with the first phase becoming operational in the coming months," Ola said in a release.

The company said it is close to launching the first in its range of electric scooters in the coming months. "The scooter is expected to have great design, removable battery, high performance and range as well as a host of industry first technology features. The scooter has already won several prestigious design and innovation awards...," it said.

The factory will have an initial capacity of 2 million units per year in phase 1 and will serve as the company's global manufacturing hub for its range of electric-powered scooters and two-wheelers across India and international markets, including Europe, UK, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand.

The factory is expected to create 10,000 jobs, incorporate Industry 4.0 principles, and will be powered by Ola's own proprietary AI Engine and tech stack that will be deeply integrated into all its systems.

"The factory is also expected to be the country's most automated, with about 5,000 robots and automated guided vehicles in use once it is operational to its full capacity," it said.

