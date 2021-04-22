Oxygen tanker kept waiting amid shortage; Apollo director Sangita Reddy urges Centre to intervene

Even as acute oxygen shortage continues to put patients' lives at risk, an oxygen tanker was kept waiting outside the Air Liquide Panipat plant at IOCL by the Haryana police. The Joint Director of Apollo Hospitals and former FICCI chairperson Dr. Sangita Reddy sought urgent help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, office of the Haryana Chief Minister and Union Health Ministry in the matter.

Dr. Reddy tweeted, "As I tweet, an oxygen tanker is outside the gate of Air Liquide Panipat plant at IOCL and he is not being allowed inside. Haryana police are stopping it and not letting the oxygen out of Haryana. Need urgent intervention!! "





After this, the driver was allowed inside the plant and oxygen will be sent out soon. Dr Reddy has appealed to the Centre to classify oxygen tanks as ambulances and enable quick green corridor movement.

The Apollo Hospitals' Joint Director tweeted, "Update: The driver has just been allowed inside and hopefully the oxygen will be sent out soon. Further to my earlier tweet an appeal once again to the government to please tag oxygen tanker as ambulances and enable quick green corridor movement."

This comes on the back of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's press conference wherein he accused a Haryana government official of stopping oxygen supply to Delhi from a plant in Faridabad. The Delhi government said, "If the oxygen quota gets depleted in these hospitals, Delhi is staring at a catastrophe waiting to unfold."

The statement further noted, "It is unfortunate that states like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are curtailing supply of life-saving oxygen to Delhi. Just as the Haryana government, the Uttar Pradesh government has illegally captured the oxygen production plants, depriving Delhi of oxygen."

Various Delhi hospitals have also said that due to the non-cooperation of the Haryana government, they have limited stock of oxygen left as the lives of many COVID-19 patients continue to be at risk.

