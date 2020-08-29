Nutrition brand Oziva to focus on women's health products

When Aarti Gill co-founded Oziva in 2016 with her co-founder Mihir Gadani, it was with the idea of enabling millions of people to live a healthier life with clean, plant-based nutrition.

The existing nutritional products in the market had artificial ingredients, chemicals, or preservatives. While the company was growing at an average of 3-4X year-on-year, over the last two years, Oziva realised that women comprised 70-80% of its customers.

"While we never targeted women specifically as a consumer segment, they were adopting clean eating habits much faster than men," says Gill.

Now the firm is focused on launching problems that solve women's nutritional requirements.

Also Read: Cipla acquires four women's health brands from Wanbury

"There is a significant gap in the health issues that women face and products that cater to them. A woman might experience health issues right from puberty to menopause, a lot of it can be easily solved with the right nutrition and lifestyle changes," says Gill.

Fitness, skin, and hair nutrition already are the three of their biggest categories followed by men's fitness and kids' nutrition.

Starting with protein and herbal drinks, the firm now has a portfolio of 15 products containing botanical extracts, plant, and whole food-based nutrition.

To cater to this segment, Gill is now working on products that help women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and early menopause. The company already has Herbalance PCOS that helps with the menstrual cycle and HerBalance Menopause to maintain hormonal balance pre and post-menopause.

Also Read: Danone India bets big on nutrition

The 70-people firm claims to have a net annualised run rate of Rs 100 crore and plans to reach Rs 200 crore by March 2021.

Gill and Gadani started the firm with a debt of Rs 20 lakh. In June 2020, Oziva raised a $5 million Series A round of funding from Matrix Capital India. Their existing investor Titan Capital also participated. They plan to use the funding for branding and create awareness around women's health.

The firm gets 50% of its orders from its own website and the rest from marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Nykaa.