Panasonic launches EV charging service Nymbus in Delhi-NCR

Panasonic India has announced the launch of Nymbus, a smart electric vehicle (EV) charging service, in the Indian market. Claiming it to be a futuristic charging service, Nymbus will combine physical components such as charging stations, swap stations, onboard charges, telematics systems and the virtual components like cloud service, analytics, intuitive dashboard and artificial intelligence to deliver a one-stop solution.

The solution is designed to help individual EV users, EV fleet owners, e-commerce and logistics companies to manage their fleet more efficiently. It will also help utility providers, vehicle, equipment and battery manufacturers to understand usage patterns and calibrate products and services, accordingly.

Designed and developed by Panasonic India, this charging service is meant for two-wheelers and three-wheelers to start with and will cater to the growing mobility market in India. The company aims to expand the service for other vehicles as well in near future.

To start with, Panasonic has partnered with electric mobility service providers SmartE (a shared electric mobility service) and qQuick (Delhi's electric scooter service). In this partnership, Panasonic will deploy the EV charging service on 150 SmartE electric three-wheelers and on 25 qQuick two-wheelers in the Delhi NCR region.

Atul Arya, Head Energy Systems Division, Panasonic India said, "We have currently deployed our solutions in Delhi-NCR and aim to expand the offerings to Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai and Amaravati in the next three years and 25 more cities in the next five years (catering to) targeting approximately 1 million vehicles."

According to the company, this service will come equipped with telematics sensors on the vehicles, allowing users to generate real-time data and reports from continuous operation, thus enabling them to use their fleet in the most efficient way.

Built to learn and gain intelligence over time, the systems are poised to assist fleet managers in monitoring and managing the entire fleet such as finding out the efficiency of different li-ion battery packs, avoiding unnecessary charge trips due to lack of charging, real-time data and monitoring of vehicle data usage etc. The cloud and app services also allow EV and fleet owners to easily search and navigate the nearest charging point, thus reducing logistical challenges.

Manish Sharma, President & CEO Panasonic India says, "At Panasonic, our unending quest for innovation, guided by our philosophy of 'A Better Life, A Better World', inspired us to take the lead and develop this innovative EV charging solution. With the launch of the EV charging service, Panasonic, for the first time, is venturing into service domain in energy and eMobility. We are creating an integrated common platform to cater to unsatiated needs of multiple stakeholders and enable faster adoption of EV in the country."

