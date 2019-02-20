Paytm Money appoints Suresh Vasudevan as Chief Technology Officer

Paytm Money, the wholly owned subsidiary of One97 Communications Limited, has announced the appointment of Suresh Vasudevan as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Paytm Money is the online platform for mutual fund investments.

Talking about his selection, Suresh Vasudevan, CTO, Paytm Money said "I have been an early adopter of Paytm Money as a user; and admired the focus & passion with which the engineering team has built the product, and scaled it to its leadership position within just a few months of its launch. I am humbled to lead this team on the journey to build a world-class investment product for millions of Indians."

Vasudevan will be based out of Bangalore and would lead the engineering and technology functions of Paytm Money. Before joining Paytm Money, Vasudevan had held a role of VP - Engineering with Paytm Mall.

Announcing the appointment on Twitter, Paytm Money said, "We're thrilled to have Suresh on board as our Chief Technology Officer and scale to new heights together."

Prior to Paytm Money, Suresh Vasudevan worked with several startups and enterprise product companies across payments, e-commerce and fintech domains. He possesses over 20 years of experience in product development.

Suresh Vasudevan had also worked at Amazon India as the Head of Engineering for Alexa Skills Certification platform and Unicel Technologies as VP Engineering. He had also served in a leadership role at Sify and mChek.

Announcing the appointment of Suresh Vasudevan, Pravin Jadhav, Whole-time Director, Paytm Money said "We are very excited to welcome Suresh onboard as our Chief Technology Officer to lead our engineering teams. His rich experience across multiple technology & industry verticals would be of immense value to help build and scale our investment platform. Suresh will also be working on building Data Science and AI capabilities for Paytm Money as we continue focusing on automating our platform and building robo-advisory based investment products to ease the investment advice and decision-making process for our users".

