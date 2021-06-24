Reliance Industries AGM today: Jio Phone 5G, Aramco deal, what to expect

Mukesh Ambani-helmed Reliance Industries' 44th Annual General Meeting will be held today from 2 pm onwards. The RIL AGM has been a closely watched event historically. This year, because of restrictions due to COVID-19, the AGM will be held through video conferencing and other audio visual means.

Chairman Mukesh Ambani is expected to make some major announcements including the country's first 5G phone, JioMart's grocery venture with WhatsApp, low-cost affordable laptop JioBook and its $15 billion deal with Saudi Aramco.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Jio Phone 5G: Perhaps the most anticipated announcement in the Reliance AGM revolves around the affordable 5G phone. Reliance Jio is also likely to address its roadmap for 5G rollout in India.

The low-cost 5G Android device is touted to be affordable enough to bring millions of 2G feature phone users to take the next leap. The company joined hands with Google to develop the software for the 5G phone. The tech giant bought 7.7 per cent stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 33,737 crore last year in a deal that involved developing an affordable 5G smartphone.

However, certain reports have stated that the production of the phone has been impacted by supply constraints. Nevertheless, the 5G phone's development will be closely watched.

JioBook: Reliance Jio is reportedly planning to enter the laptop segment with a product called JioBook. The device is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's 11-nm Snapdragon 665 chipset with 4G connectivity.

Saudi Aramco deal: Saudi Aramco Chairman and Governor of the Kingdom's wealth fund Public Investment Fund Yasir Al-Rumayyan reportedly may be inducted on board of Reliance Industries in the run-up to the $15 billion oil-to-chemicals deal. The deal was set to conclude by March 2020 but has been delayed for unknown reasons. However, talks revived this year. The Aramco deal will be one of the most keenly followed developments in the RIL AGM.

WHERE TO WATCH

You can watch the event on Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

Facebook: You can follow the event on Reliance Industries Limited page or on the Jio page.

Twitter: You can follow the updates or watch it live on the handles Flame of Truth or Reliance Jio.

YouTube: The Flame of Truth and Reliance Jio channels will also telecast the RIL AGM event.

WhatsApp: You can also get updates via the chatbot on WhatsApp number +91-79771-11111.

