Reliance launches 'Kumbh JioPhone' to enrich spiritual experience of pilgrims

As this year's pilgrimage to Kumbh Mela 2019 sets in motion, Reliance Jio has introduced a bundle of offers by launching its own 'Kumbh JioPhone'.

"During this Kumbh, JioPhone is introducing a digital solution that will enrich the spiritual experience of millions of pilgrims during the divine holy dip," Reliance Jio said in a press release.

Kumbh is the largest human congregation in the world, with over 130 million pilgrims taking a holy dip over 55 days.

According to RJio, the Kumbh JioPhone, a unique and differentiated offering, has been introduced to honour this revered tradition of India. With the power of Jio 4G data, the phone will ensure that the Kumbh pilgrims can make the most of their pilgrimage.

The telecom major said that the Kumbh functionality will be available to both existing and new users which will provide them with end-to-end information services about the event, real-time travel information, emergency helplines, and area routes, amongst others. Users can get to the Kumbh functionalities through the JioStore on the JioPhone.

Powered with Google's Voice Assistant, Kumbh JioPhone will offer a suite of benefits especially designed for the needs of the pilgrims, such as booking tickets, family locator designed to find exact location of near and dear ones. It will also telecast special Kumbh events and programs on JioTV and will offer 24 X 7 accesses to devotional songs and hymns.

These additional features are over and above the JioPhone core offerings, the company added.

Commenting on the development, Jio Spokesperson said, "Kumbh JioPhone initiative continues to demonstrate our focus on bringing disproportionate and true value for the JioPhone consumers. The JioPhone has become the largest selling phone in India simply because of the value it translates into and the features it offers."

"We are proud of the fact that everyone in India can now get access to a smartphone at as low as Rs 501 with features and functionalities that are Made in India, Made for India and Made by India," spokesperson added.

