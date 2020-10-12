'Remarkable human being, true entrepreneur': Industry mourns Fratelli Wines' Kapil Sekhri's death

The food and beverage industry is mourning the sudden death of one of India's greatest winemakers Kapil Sekhri. Sekhri was 45. He died after suffering from a cardiac arrest while jogging on Saturday evening. He co-founded Fratelli Wines after launching his vineyard in Akluj area of Maharashtra in 2006.

His venture, Fratelli Wine, is the first Indo-Italian wine, which was launched after the partnership between Alessio and Andrea Secci, Kapil and Gaurav Sekhri, and Ranjit and Arjun Mohite Patil.

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabha Kant said he was deeply saddened to hear about the tragic demise of Kapil Sekhri. "He was passionate about creating an iconic Indian brand. He launched J'noon in India. Remarkable human being who was always smiling. RIP," he tweeted.

Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw retweeted Kant's tweet, expressing condolences.

Revered French vintner Jean-Charles Biosset told Mumbai Mirror that he was an incredible, dynamic, extraordinaire human being and a true entrepreneur. "As we say, a man dies before he is fully born. This is how I feel with my best friend Kapil," said Biosset.

Author and columnist Vir Sanghvi said Sekhri was one of the nicest and most decent people. "His put his heart & soul into creating world-class wine in India & with the excellent Sette he succeeded. My heart goes out to his family. And all of us wine lovers have lost someone very special today," he added.

Restaurateur Gauri Devidayal said she was shocked and deeply saddened to hear the news of Kapil Sekhri's sudden passing. "He was one of the nicest and most supportive people I knew in the F&B industry and created such an iconic brand in @Fratelli_Wines."

Twitter user Deepali Nandwani wrote, "It is a sad day when you wake up to the news of the death of one of India's finest winemakers to a heart attack. Kapil Sekhri the man who set up Fratelli wines died after a massive heart attack at a young age of 45. 2020 has been devastating in many ways. Rest in Peace. (sic)."