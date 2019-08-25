RIL makes Rs 1.11 crore offering to Tirumala shrine

Reliance Industries Limited on Sunday made a offering of Rs 1.11 crore to the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at nearby Tirumala, an official said.

A representative of RIL handed over a demand draft for the amount to AV Dharma Reddy, special officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), that governs the cash-rich shrine, the temple official told PTI.

RIL has requested TTD to utilise the fund for the temple- run pilgrim free meal trust, he said.

The meal scheme, which benefits about one lakh devotees daily on the Tirumala Hills and at select places in Tirupati, is run by the TTD utilising the interest accrued on the over Rs 1,000-crore corpus contributed by devotees since 1985, he added.

