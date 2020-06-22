RIL to hold 43rd Annual General Meeting on July 15

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Monday said that the forty-third Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the company will be held on July 15. The meeting is scheduled at 2 PM on the day via video conferencing or other audio-visual means in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and the Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI), RIL said in the exchange filing.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led RIL also said that it has fixed July 8 as the "Cut-off Date" for determining the members eligible to vote on the resolutions set out in the notice of the AGM or to attend the AGM.

RIL also has fixed July 3 as the "Record Date" for determining the members eligible to receive dividend for FY20. "The dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid within a week from the conclusion of the AGM," it added.

Meanwhile, RIL today became the first Indian company to touch a market capitalisation of $150 billion buoyed by a steady rally in its share price. RIL's valuation zoomed Rs 28,248.97 crore to Rs 11,43,667 crore ($150 billion) on the BSE in the early trade.

RIL's market valuation crossed Rs 11 lakh crore in the previous session as its share price rallied over 6 per cent after chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani announced that his oil-to-telecom conglomerate had become net debt-free. Ambani announced that RIL has become net debt-free after raising a record Rs 1.69 lakh crore from global investors and a rights issue in under two months.

Also read: Mukesh Ambani becomes 9th richest person after RIL share hits fresh high

Also read: Petrol price nears Rs 80 in Delhi, diesel at all-time high