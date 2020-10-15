Sanjeev Krishan appointed as new chairman of PwC in India

Sanjeev Krishan has been appointed as the new chairman of PwC in India for a four-year term starting January 1, 2021. Sanjeev succeeds Shyamal Mukherjee, the current chairman, who will step down on December 31 this year at the completion of his term.

Sanjeev has been with the organisation for 29 years. He joined PwC India in 1991 as an articled trainee. Sanjeev became a partner in 2006 and has successfully led the firm's Transactions and Private Equity business over the years.

"Sanjeev's deep understanding of the firm and the Indian market, and his tremendous passion for Quality and delivering value to clients makes him ideal to steer us in our firm's journey ahead. He will be a strong leader for PwC in India, not only in the pursuit of excellence for clients and our people, but also in living our Purpose of building trust and solving important problems," said Shyamal Mukherjee while welcoming Sanjeev into the new role.

Sanjeev Krishan said, "It is an honour to take on the Chairman's role of this great organisation. As a purpose driven firm, we are constantly striving for opportunities to reinvent the future and help our clients create value for their stakeholders. People, technology and innovation would be at the core of all that I intend to do in the next few years, for responsible and sustainable growth for us as a firm, our clients and society."