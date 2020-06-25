SEBI unveils operational framework for defaulted debt securities

In a bid to mitigate economic distress faced by bond issuers in wake of COVID-19 pandemic, market regulator SEBI has allowed transactions in defaulted debt securities and put in place operational framework for such transactions. The move will help bond holders to find a market for defaulting debt.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has taken this decision after receiving representations from market participants and investors to allow transactions in debt securities where redemption amount has not been paid on maturity or redemption date (referred as defaulted debt securities).

"After detailed consultation with various stakeholders including market participants, investors, Debentures Trustee(s), Stock Exchange(s), Depositories etc., it has been decided to introduce an operational framework for transactions in defaulted debt securities," SEBI said in circular issued on June 23.

The regulator has directed exchanges, depositories and debenture trustees to put in place necessary systems and infrastructure for implementation of this framework by June 29 and the new guidelines will come into force from July 1. It has also prescribed the obligations on them to allow transactions while permitting such transactions.

Also Read: Coronavirus impact: SEBI extends deadline to announce Q4, FY20 results to July 31 from June 30

As per current regulations, stock exchanges suspend trading or reporting of trades on debt securities before the redemption or maturity date. Further, depositories impose restriction on off-market transfers on redemption date that restricts transfers on and after the redemption date. As a result, bond holders such as mutual fund used to face restrictions in selling their debt securities in case of default.

SEBI has now proposed to allow these restrictions be lifted on defaulted debt securities with certain riders.

Also Read: Coronavirus impact: SEBI relaxes preferential allotment norms to ease fundraising

In case of default in payment of redemption amount and resumption of transaction on defaulted debt securities, Sebi proposed that within 2 working days from the date of intimation from issuer or debenture trustees that issuer has defaulted on its payment obligations, the depositories in co-ordination with exchanges will update the ISIN master file and lift restrictions on transactions in such debt securities. ISIN is code for stocks and debt securities.

Adding to it, information regarding resumption of transactions will be disseminated immediately on the websites of both depositories and stock exchanges.

By Chitranjan Kumar