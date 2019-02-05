SpiceJet sale: Domestic tickets starts from Rs 899, international airfare at Rs 3,699

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet on Tuesday announced airfare sale, offering domestic and international flight tickets starting at Rs 899 and Rs 3,699 (all inclusive), respectively. The sale period starts from February 5 and ends on February 9, 2019 while the travel period is till September 25, 2019.

"SpiceJet presents the Rs 1.75 per km sale for domestic and Rs 2.5 per km sale for international flights," SpiceJet said in a statement.

Adding to it, travellers can get an additional 10% off on flight tickets and free priority check-in on booking through SBI Credit Card using promo code SBISALE. The offer is available only on the company's website.

Also, there's 25% off on preferred seat, meal and SpiceMax using promo code: ADDON25. Apart from that, there's 5% extra discount for booking tickets through the SpiceJet Mobile App with promo code: ADDON30.

Users can also register on SpiceClub and get 200 welcome loyalty points.

Terms and conditions: