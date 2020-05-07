Swiggy's co-founder and CTO Rahul Jaimini quits

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

*Rahul Jaimini moves out of active role from Swiggy

*To continue on the board of the company and hold his share

*To join Pesto Tech as its co-founder

Bengaluru headquartered unicorn start-up Swiggy announced the exit of its co-founder Rahul Jaimini as the company's Chief Technology Officer. However, he will continue to be on the board of Swiggy and hold on to his shares. His functions will be taken over by Dale Vaz, Head of Engineering and Data Science.

In his statement, Sriharsha Majety, Co-founder and CEO at Swiggy said, "Technology was crucial to what we set out to build when we started Swiggy. Nandan and I could not have asked for a better partner to handle this aspect of the company. It was Jaimini's immense passion to 'build for the billions' that drove technological innovations that set Swiggy apart as we grew phenomenally over the years." Jaimini along with Sriharsha Majety and Nandan Reddy founded Swiggy in 2014. As an integral part of the founding team, he played a key role in building the company's tech prowess, overseeing its evolution over the years.

Reminiscing his stint at the company, Jaimini said, "The last six years at Swiggy were undoubtedly some of the best years. We set off with a massive goal to disrupt the food delivery industry and change the way the country eats, and this made for an exhilarating experience."

He will be joining Pesto Tech, a technology education company as its co-founder. According to his LinkedIn profile, prior to Swiggy, Jaimini worked for over two years with Myntra as a senior software engineer heading a small team called Conversion Labs, responsible for delivering end-to-end revenue-boosting projects at Myntra.com.

The company recently raised over $150 million from investors like Naspers, Meituan Dianping, Ark Impact, Samsung Ventures and Mirae Assest Capital, among others.