Swiss major Cleanfix forms JV with Mysore firm to make robotic cleaning machines

Switzerland-based Cleanfix Reinigungssysteme AG, a global leader in robotic hygiene and cleaning solutions, has formed a joint venture with Mysore-based cleaning solutions company Schevaran Laboratories to manufacture its products in India.

The partners will form a new entity CleanfixSchevaran Systems, which will manufacture Swiss-technology backed robotic cleaning machines and solutions for India and for exports. The JV's plant will be at Schevaran's premises at Mysore and will be the first Cleanfix facility outside Switzerland. Cleanfix will transfer technical know-how to Schevaran, while Schevaran will manufacture and promote products under the aegis of the new entity. The initial products will include scrubber dryers, wet and dry vacuum cleaners, said a company communication.

"The new entity will add to our growth trajectory with revenue of Rs 200 crore. Eventually, we plan to export CleanfixSchevaran products to our South Asia and the Middle East markets as well," said Sam Cherian, founder and managing director, Schevaran Laboratories. "The strong presence of Schevaran, its expertise and deep understanding of the cleaning industry in South Asia and Middle-East markets network will help open new avenues for us," said Felix Ruesch, CEO, Cleanfix.

Cleanfix machines are now sold in over 85 countries. Started in 1988 in Mysore, Schevaran Laboratories is focused on import substitution and building a niche market in cleaning solutions and sells products to leading brands in the cleaning and hygiene industry.

