Tata Motors global wholesales skid 14% to 78,600 units in July

Tata Motors, India's leading automobile manufacturer, on Tuesday reported a 14 per cent decline in its global wholesales at 78,000 units in July 2019 as compared to the same period last year. This figure includes its British arm Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) global sales as well.

Global wholesales for JLR were 41,783 vehicles in the month of July, including Chery Jaguar Land Rover (CJLR) volumes of 4,013 units. CJLR is a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles and is an unconsolidated subsidiary for Jaguar Land Rover.

"Jaguar wholesales for the month were 12,308 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the month were 29,475 vehicles," Tata Motors said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Global wholesales of passenger vehicles increased by 4 per cent in July, with 52,432 units sold, compared to the same month last year, the company said.

However, global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range declined by 35 per cent year-on-year to 26,168 units in July 2019.

Tata Motors has posted 34 per cent decline in its domestic retail sales at 32,938 units for July 2019, as compared to 50,100 units sold in July 2018, dented by prolonged subdued demand. The cumulative retail sales for the domestic market during April-June quarter fell by 23 per cent at 164,817 units as against 214,679 units sold over the same period last year.

Following global wholesales numbers, shares of Tata Motors closed 0.04 per cent lower at Rs 122 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday.

