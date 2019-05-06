Tata Motors launches scheme to assist women drivers

Tata Motors Limited along with TVS Auto Assist (TVS AA) today announced the introduction of Women Assist Program, a service initiative catering to the urgent service requirements of a woman driver on the move.

As per the Women Assist Program, supported by TVS Auto Assist, this women centric service assistance will be available in 14 locations currently and will apply to women drivers of Tata Motors passenger vehicles, between 8pm to 5am on all days.

This service program by one of the leading global automobile manufacturer of the country, will be rolling out from June 1. This will include quick service related solutions pertaining to accidents, rundown of battery, flat tyre, empty fuel tank issues or mechanical breakdowns. The companies aim to minimise the hassles a woman goes through during unforeseen vehicle breakdown incidents in late hours.

According to Mr. Mayank Pareek - President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors - "Customer centricity remains as one of our core strategies at Tata Motors and we are constantly innovating to provide an unparalleled after-sales experience to our customers. We are happy to associate with TVS Auto Assist to introduce this one of a kind Women Assist Program to help provide women drivers with exclusive breakdown assistance services during late hours. This industry first service program reflects on Tata Motors' acknowledgement of the increasing number of women drivers and its commitment towards providing a world class after sales infrastructure to them."

"There are more than 2 million women car drivers in key cities across India and we felt the need for a support system to back the Women drivers when they are out on roads during late hours. We are happy to launch 'Women Assist' programme for Tata Motors with whom we have more than a decade long association as Breakdown Assistance partner. Women Assist Programme is a home-grown service offering of TVS Auto Assist in the Breakdown Assistance space. Our support team will reach within 30-45 minutes from the time of receiving the breakdown call and will ensure the Women customer is back on the road at the earliest possible time," said Mr. K. Mahesh Kumar, CEO, TVS Auto Assist.

The women assist service programme consists of the woman assist service number - 18002097979, which allocates the customer a team of trained technicians (specifically trained under POSH - Prevention of Sexual Harassment), who would endeavor to ensure that mechanical assistance or towing assistance reaches the customer in city limits within 45 minutes.

Following a well-set protocol, these specially trained experts, on arrival at the incident spot, will be attending immediately to the customer's wellbeing by providing them with some refreshments, mobile chargers and Wi-Fi connectivity, if required.

In case the customer's vehicle is detected with an issue beyond repair at that time, the vehicle will be immediately towed to the service station and if the customer agrees for a taxi service, the technician will arrange for a cab service in consultation with the call centre to ensure that the customer is safely escorted to the desired destination.

