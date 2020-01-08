Tata Mutual Fund launches AI-powered Quant Fund; NFO to close on January 17

Tata Mutual Fund has launched an artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)-powered fund called Tata Quant Fund. It is an open-ended equity scheme which follows quant based investing theme.

This product is suitable for investors who are seeking to leverage the strength of AI and ML for investment decisions, Tata Asset Management said in a statement. The Fund would invest in stocks which form part of S&P BSE 200 or equity derivative segment. The fund aims to consistently achieve better returns than the index and avoid negative absolute returns.

Here's all need to know about Tata Quant Fund

New Fund Launch Date

The new fund offer (NFO) opens for subscription on 3 January 2020 and closes on 17 January 2020.

Minimum Subscription Amount

The minimum application amount for initial purchase is Rs 5,000 and in multiples of Rs 1 thereafter.

Entry and Exit Load

There is no entry load, while an exit load of 1 per cent will be levied, if the fund would be redeemed on or before expiry of 365 days from the date of allotment.

Scheme Category

This is an open ended equity scheme following quant based investing theme. The performance of the fund will be benchmarked against S&P BSE 200 - TRI.

Investment Objective

The investment objective of the scheme is to generate medium to long-term capital appreciation by investing in equity and equity related instruments selected based on a quantitative model (Quant Model). However, there is no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved. The scheme does not assure or guarantee any returns.

Product suitability

Fund Manager

The fund manager of the scheme is Sailesh Jain, who has more than 15 years of experience in both fund management and broking. He joined Tata Asset Management in November 2018 as Fund Manager (Equities).

By Chitranjan Kumar