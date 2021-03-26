Tata vs Mistry: SPG's debt woes to continue as SC refrains from ruling on valuation issue

Shapoorji Pallonji Group's (SPG) plea regarding the sale of an 18.37 per cent stake in Tata Sons has not received a favourable response from the Supreme Court. SPG wanted a separation from the Tata Group's ownership for fair compensation. However, the court refrained from ruling on the same but asked the parties to explore legal options.

The apex court asked both parties to take the Article 75 route or any other legally available route. It said, "The valuation of shares of SP Group depends on the value of stake of Tata Sons in listed equities, unlisted equities, immovable assets, etc, and also perhaps the funds raised by SP Group on the security pledge of the shares." Therefore, the SC ruled, it can't adjudicate on fair compensation.

SP Group is facing a severe financial crisis. It wanted to pledge its Tata Sons shares to raise capital but was blocked by Tatas citing share invocation in case of default will allow a third party to enter the conglomerate.

The consolidated debt of SP Group, touted to be worth around $7 billion (Rs 51,100 crore) group, rose from Rs 19,981 crore in FY17 to Rs 31,035 crore in FY19. The numbers for FY20 and FY21 are not available but ratings agency ICRA has pegged the holding company's FY21 debt repayment obligation at close to Rs 10,000 crore.

Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Pvt Ltd (SPCPL), the holding company, had even sought a one-time resolution of its obligations under Covid-19 relief regulations of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in September. The lenders are yet to take a call in the matter.

The valuation of Tata Sons, the holding company of around 100 companies, was a contentious issue in the Tata-Mistry legal battle. The Mistry family claimed the holding company has a valuation of Rs 1.75 lakh crore, while the Tata group said it would be around Rs 80,000 crore.

