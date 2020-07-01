Business Today
TVS Motor June sales drop 33% at 198,387 units

The company also said that it has resumed its India operations across all its factories - Hosur, Mysuru, and Nalagarh - in a graded manner

twitter-logoVivek Dubey | July 1, 2020 | Updated 17:29 IST
Chennai headquartered motorcycle manufacturer TVS Motor Company has registered sale of 198,387 units in June 2020, down 33 per cent as compared to 297,102 units in June 2019. In a filing to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), TVS Motor said it has witnessed a positive uptake in both domestic retail as well as exports.

The company also said that it has resumed its India operations across all its factories - Hosur, Mysuru, and Nalagarh - in a graded manner.

Two-Wheeler sales

TVS Motor said that it registered a two-wheelers sales of 191,076 units in June 2020, 32 per cent less than what it sold in June last year. Domestic two-wheeler sales were recorded at 144,817 units as compared to 226,279 units in June 2019.

The company's Motorcycle sales also registered a drop of around 36 per cent at 84,401 units in June 2020 as against 131,331 units in June 2019. The scooter sale saw a decline of over 33 per cent to 65,666 units as against 99,007 units in June 2019, said the company.

Three-Wheeler sales

The company's three-wheeler recorded sale of 7,311 units in June 2020 against 13,641 units in June 2019.

Exports

The company said it registered a total export sales of 53,123 units in June 2020 against 69,900 units in the same month last year. Two-wheeler exports registered sale of 46,259 units in June 2020 as against 57,182 units in June 2019.

For the first quarter of FY21, TVS Motors reported two-wheeler sales of 2.55 lakh units against 8.84 lakh units sold in the first quarter FY20. Company's three-wheeler saw the sale of 0.11 lakh units in the first quarter of the FY21 against 0.39 lakh units in the first quarter of FY20.

