TVS Motor June sales drop 33% at 198,387 units

Chennai headquartered motorcycle manufacturer TVS Motor Company has registered sale of 198,387 units in June 2020, down 33 per cent as compared to 297,102 units in June 2019. In a filing to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), TVS Motor said it has witnessed a positive uptake in both domestic retail as well as exports.

The company also said that it has resumed its India operations across all its factories - Hosur, Mysuru, and Nalagarh - in a graded manner.

Two-Wheeler sales

TVS Motor said that it registered a two-wheelers sales of 191,076 units in June 2020, 32 per cent less than what it sold in June last year. Domestic two-wheeler sales were recorded at 144,817 units as compared to 226,279 units in June 2019.

The company's Motorcycle sales also registered a drop of around 36 per cent at 84,401 units in June 2020 as against 131,331 units in June 2019. The scooter sale saw a decline of over 33 per cent to 65,666 units as against 99,007 units in June 2019, said the company.

Three-Wheeler sales

The company's three-wheeler recorded sale of 7,311 units in June 2020 against 13,641 units in June 2019.

Exports

The company said it registered a total export sales of 53,123 units in June 2020 against 69,900 units in the same month last year. Two-wheeler exports registered sale of 46,259 units in June 2020 as against 57,182 units in June 2019.

For the first quarter of FY21, TVS Motors reported two-wheeler sales of 2.55 lakh units against 8.84 lakh units sold in the first quarter FY20. Company's three-wheeler saw the sale of 0.11 lakh units in the first quarter of the FY21 against 0.39 lakh units in the first quarter of FY20.

