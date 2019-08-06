Will Essel Promoters meet September-30 deadline to repay Rs 18,000 crore debt?

Zee Entertainment's 11 per cent stake sale worth Rs 4,224 crore to Oppenheimer has certainly eased pain for the parent Essel Group (whose debt has mounted to an astronomical Rs 18,000 crore), but that doesn't take away promoters' distress. Punit Goenka, MD, Zee Entertainment has said that he is confident of meeting the September 30 deadline of repaying all debts, but industry stalwarts are not too sure about it.

Goenka in his earlier statements had said that non-media asset sales would help him pay part of debts. He had also said that he was open to a further stake dilution by promoters in Zee Entertainment. Post the stake sale to Oppenheimer, the promoters are left with just 24.9 per cent stake in the company, which now closes doors for a strategic investor to invest in Zee. "They don't have the adequate stocks to do a strategic deal as no strategic investor will want to buy less than 26 per cent stake," explains a senior media industry leader, who claims that the talk about a consortium led by Comcast giving them a binding offer was mere sham. "Comcast had made a preliminary offer to Zee and was quite sure that the deal will not work out. No strategic player will want to sit in the same room as Subhash Chandra," he says.

"Zee would have let the cat out of the bag, as they knew that the Comcast offer was of no significance to them. They would have plugged the story in the media in order to put pressure on other investors to give them a higher premium," adds a former Zee executive.

Essel Group has been hoping to hive off its non-media assets such as its road and solar projects to raise money. The company was almost on the verge of signing on the dotted line with a Canadian infrastructure company to sell three of its road projects in MP, Karnataka and Telangana, but that's known to have fallen through. Negotiations with Adani Green for its solar projects are also known to have hit a roadblock.

The Airtel-Dish TV deal, which would have got the group around Rs 5,000 crore has also been delayed indefinitely, as Airtel is known to be having second thoughts because of Dish's rapidly falling share price.

Thanks to Zee Entertainment's robust performance quarter-on-quarter, a further dilution of the promoter's stake to yet another investor seems to be the only option as of now. But, further dilution of stakes would surely lead to promoters losing control over Zee Entertainment. "The promoters losing management control is a no-brainer. If an investor buys stake, they may at best give an emeritus role to Punit and Subash Ji," says this former Zee executive.

The Essel Group, say industry observers, will not be able meet the September 30 deadline, but will surely manage to get an extension on the back of its deal with Oppenheimer.