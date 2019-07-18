WNS profit after tax rises 23% rise to $27.6 million in Q1 FY20

WNS (Holdings) posted a 23 per cent increase in profit after tax during the first quarter of the ongoing financial year. The business process management major reported $27.6 million as consolidated profit after tax during the quarter ended June 30, 2019, in comparison to $22.4 million during the corresponding period in the year-ago period.

The total revenue during the quarter under review was $214.6 million, as opposed to $199.8 million during the first quarter of previous fiscal. Operating profit saw a jump of 40.71 per cent during the June quarter of FY20, rising to $35.6 million. The operating profit for the same quarter in the previous fiscal was $25.3 million.

Going forward, WNS preidtced that its revenue less repair payments would be between $855 million and $895 million during FY20, up from $794 million in fiscal 2019. This was calculated while assuming an average GBP to USD exchange rate of 1.26 for the remainder of current fiscal.

Moreover, the company expects its adjusted net income (ANI) to range between $143 million and $153 million in FY20 versus $140.4 million in FY19. This assumes an average USD to INR exchange rate of 69.00 for the remainder of fiscal 2020.