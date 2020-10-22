ZEE announces major restructuring; realigns resources in line with 'ZEE 4.0 Strategy'

Zee Entertainment Enterprises has announced a strategic restructuring in line with its 'ZEE 4.0 Strategy', under which Punit Misra will take over as president of content and international markets, while Amit Goenka will take over as digital businesses and platforms chief. As per the new transition, Shariq Patel will be responsible for the integrated movies business and Anurag Bedi will continue to drive the company's overall music business.

The company has appointed Rahul Johri as president of business, South Asia. He will be responsible for leading the integrated revenue and monetisation team. Rahul was previous associated with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as its first CEO for over four years. Punit Misra, Amit Goenka, Shariq Patel, Anurag Bedi and Rahul Johri will report to managing director and chief executive officer Punit Goenka.

"ZEE 4.0 will be an integrated and synergised organisation, with a sharp focus on delivering world-class entertainment content to our consumers across the world and enhanced value to our partners across the ecosystem. I am most certain that the collective experience and expertise of the leadership team, will help us immensely in achieving our set goals for the future," said the CEO via a company statement.

The company announced various strategic steps in aggregating content creation, streamlining incarnation business, integrating digital assets, movie business and integrated revenue and monetisation teams.

