Zomato CEO calls out Swiggy for making deliveries after 8 pm; gets clarification from Mumbai Police

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal thought Swiggy was in violation of the orders issued by the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra government to curb the spread of the coronavirus, and urged Mumbai Police to clarify the rules

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal on Wednesday called out rival Swiggy for continuing to deliver orders after 8:00 pm in Mumbai. He thought Swiggy was in violation of the orders issued by the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra government to curb the spread of the coronavirus, and urged Mumbai Police to clarify the rules.

In a tweet, Goyal said Zomato is ready to operate post 8:00 pm, but is not doing so and following the "letter of the law".

Goyal wrote, "Zomato is prepared to provide the essential food delivery service post 8 pm in Mumbai, but we are not doing so because we are abiding by the letter of the law,".

He stated that Swiggy continued to operate after 8:00 pm, and also provided a screenshot of Swiggy app to prove his claim. Goyal requested Mumbai Police to "clarify the way forward".

Responding to Goyal's tweet, Mumbai Police asked him to read the government notification on the issue. "It says that Home Delivery is allowed but there is no time limit specified," Mumbai Police clarified.

Goyal thanked Mumbai Police for the clarification. "Thank you @MumbaiPolice for the quick clarification at 954pm. You are the best," he wrote.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on April 13 announced a curfew in the state from 8 pm on April 14 to curb the spread of coronavirus infections. However, essential services were allowed to operate.

According to an order issued by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai on Thursday, "All online home deliveries of food and essential supplies (e-commerce) through all online service providers like Zomato, Swiggie (Swiggy) etc are allowed 24 hours on all days of the week".

