Business Today, Business Today news, Deal watch, mergers and acquisitions
Home
BIZ WRAP
Deal Watch

Reliance Big TV offers free HD channels for 1 year, 500 free-to-air channels for 5 years

BusinessToday.in | New Delhi
Reliance Big TV offers free HD channels for 1 year, 500 free-to-air channels for 5 years

Customers can log in on the Reliance Digital TV's official website (reliancedigitaltv.com) and pre-book the set-top box. Initially, they will have to pay Rs 1,999 - Rs 499 as pre-booking charges and Rs 1,500 to be paid as 'booking charges'. The new customers will also have to pay Rs 250 as installation charges.

 
 

Buy smartphone, TV, refrigerator - start paying EMIs after two months

More

Paytm '12/12 Festival' offers cashback up to 50% on shopping from 5 million offline merchants

More

Qatar Foundation sells its entire 5% stake in Bharti Airtel at Rs 9,600 crore

More

Flipkart may buy 8-10% stake in Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions: report

More

SBI, ICICI, HDFC bank card user? Here are the offers on smartphones, air tickets, jewellery

There are offer galores for State Bank of India (SBI),ICICI and HDFC credit card and debit card users.
More

After electronics and appliances, Paytm Mall rolls out new sale for grocery essentials

Moreover, from 3 pm - 8 pm every day, the site will offer certain products for 100% cashback.
More

Spanish brand, Zara, starts its online shop in India today

In most major cities, like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru,  at-home deliveries will take around 2 - 4 working days.
More
 
 

Setback for Indian Navy: Rs 32,000 crore project to build 12 minesweepers scrapped, says report

More

Centre cancels $500 million deal for Israeli Spike anti-tank guided missiles

the Israeli firm, Rafael Advanced Defence Systems, stated it had not received any communication from India.
More

Flipkart in talks with Urban Ladder, Swiggy, UrbanClap for acquisition: Report

More

IndusInd clinches largest MFI deal,takes over Bharat Financial

More

How to give gift this Diwali without going broke

While most households assign a separate budget for gift-shopping, they end up overshooting it in the festive fervour
More

Bangladesh gets $4.5 billion line of credit from India; loan to be paid back at 1% interest rate

The agreement was signed in the presence of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and his Bangladeshi counterpart A M A Muhith after the two leaders held talks here.
More

Here's what Amazon is offering on its second round of Great Indian Festival sale that starts today

Amazon is rolling out upto 44% off on select TV models
More
Advertisement