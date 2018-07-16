Amazon Prime Day sale goes live; deals on smartphones, large appliances, fashion, daily essentials and more

Amazon Prime members can be a part of the Prime Day sale that will last for 36 hours straight from 12 pm on Monday. Amazon Prime is launching over 200 new products. The list includes OnePlus 6 Red, Intel 8th Generation gaming laptops, Nestle NesPlus breakfast cereals, apparel by Marks & Spencer, Bosch microwave oven, ASICS shoes, LEGO Taj Mahal and more.

Prime Members can shop new launches and deals across categories including smartphones, fashion, consumer electronics, toys, appliances and more.

"With Prime Day, we are excited to bring to our members over 200 exclusive launches, great deals and blockbuster entertainment with new titles from Prime Video and playlists on Amazon Prime music. Our teams have been working for months to source these unique offers and we welcome members who will join us as we celebrate our biggest Prime Day ever!" said Akshay Sahi, Director & Head of Prime, Amazon India.

Prime Day Special Deals for Re 1

Members who buy a TCL 139.7 cm (55 inches) 4K Smart TV get a TCL 81.28 cm (32 inches) TV for Re 1

Select products including groceries & daily essentials for Re 1 by Amazon Pantry

Prime Day Exclusive Product Launches - For the first time in India

Smartphones

OnePlus 6 Red - Available in the 8GB RAM + 128GB Memory variant for Rs 39,999; extra up to Rs 2000 off on exchange

Large Appliances

Microwave ovens by Bosch and Godrej

Washing Machines by Bosch, LG & Godrej

Eurodomo chimney by Faber

Refrigerator by Whirlpool

Amazon Fashion

Exclusive launch of new brands Just F, D:FY, Calvin Klein Performance, Tribe by Amrapali and Amazon's men's apparel brand Arthur Harvey

New exclusive launches by Marks & Spencer, Louie Phillippe, Gap, American Tourister, USPA, Tommy Hilfiger, ASICS, Fastrack, New Balance, Caprese and more!

Sports & Fitness

Dhoni & Tendulkar edition cricket bats by Spartan

SORAI (Save Our Rhino's in Africa and India) merchandize endorsed by Kevin Pietersen

Activity Tracker with BP & Heart Rate monitor from GOQii, with personal coaching

Autographed English Willow Cricket Bat by Yuvraj Singh from YWC!

Daily Essentials

NesPlus - Nestle's new range of breakfast cereals

L'oreal Color Riche Matte Lipsticks

Nivea Duo Body Deodorizers

Cadbury Gift Packs

Taj Mahal Tea Gift Box

Kama Ayurveda Kokam Almond Body Butter

Home & Kitchen Appliances

Blueair - A new air purifier brand enters India

Wonderchef Power Aluminium Pressure Cooker Set made from pure grade aluminum

New galaxy striker and Aerolux fan series by Usha

The Rivulite Aqua Home Garden Irrigation system from Rivulis with ease of programming your irrigation schedule through your smartphone/controller and controlled drip irrigation

3M ear muff, 3M anti-slip mat

Seekers' Specials

Ethnic wear by Chennai Silks, contemporary furniture by Decostyle, kids' toys by Toyshine, trendy accessories by PipaBella and energy bars by Yogabar

Launch of LEGO's iconic 'Taj Mahal'

Prime Day Deals Sneak Peek

Amazon Devices

Echo: Best-ever savings on Amazon Echo including 45per cent discount on Echo Dot. Watch out for a flash sale on Echo Spot at 3 PM (IST) today. Also, save big on the latest smart home products such as Alexa enabled smart plugs, lights, cameras & more.

Kindle: Flat 25per cent off on the bestselling Kindle Paperwhite WiFi, 20per cent discount on the All-New Kindle, best ever discount of 15per cent on the Kindle Oasis.

Fire TV: Best-ever savings on Fire TV with Amazon Pay discount of up to 100per cent cashback when purchased along with select TV brands. Or avail Rs 300 cashback via Amazon Pay when bought with any TV during Prime Day. 30per cent discount on Fire TV Stick only.

Alexa skills: Prime members who use at least 4 skills will get Rs 200 Amazon Pay Cashback. Alexa has over 15,000 skills. To explore a few just ask, "Alexa, help me relax", "Alexa, let's play a game" or "Alexa, I want to meditate." Skills excluded from the offer - Smart home, News & Flash briefing, Music (Prime Music, Saavn and TuneIn). View complete T&Cs at www.amazon.in/alexaoffers.

Alexa enabled devices Eufy and Jabra to offer a minimum Rs 1500 discount for purchases made on Prime Day. Eufy to offer 40per cent discount, Jabra Elite 65T will be available at 11per cent discount and Jabra Elite 65T Active at 10per cent discount.

Kindle Content: Prime members get 50per cent back through Kindle Credits on purchasing of eBooks on Prime day, subject to max Rs 100 worth of credits per customer.

Kindle Unlimited: Subscription available for Rs 1388 only for Prime members on Prime Day.

Smartphones

Honor: Up to Rs 6,000 off on Honor Dual Camera Smartphones; extra up to Rs 2,000 off on exchange, no-cost EMI starting Rs1,111/month

Samsung: Up to Rs 10,700 off on Samsung smartphones; extra up to Rs 10,000 off on exchange, first time ever on Amazon.in. no-cost EMI options up to 9 months

Huawei: First time on discount, up to Rs 5,000 off on Huawei smartphones; no-cost EMI options up to 12 months available

Moto: Moto G6 starting Rs 13,999; extra up to Rs 2,000 off on exchange; Moto E5 Plus (3GB + 32 GB) - Rs 12, 999 for Rs 11,999; extra up to Rs 1,000 off on exchange

Vivo: Up to Rs 3000 off on all Vivo smartphones; extra up to Rs 6,000 off on exchange

OPPO: Up to Rs 4000 off on all OPPO smartphones; extra up to Rs 3,000 off on exchange

Redmi Y2: Prime-only flash sales at 1pm on 16th and 12 noon on 17th July

10.Or: 10.Or smartphones start at Rs 4,999

Consumer Electronics

Mi 10,000 mAH Power bank for Rs 899

Flat 50per cent off on select headphones from Bose and Sennheiser

Select deals on DSLRs from Canon and Nikon

Up to 55per cent off on hard drives from Seagate and WD

Select deals on i3 and i5 laptops from Dell, HP and Lenovo

Premium TV (including OLED) offers from LG, Sony and TCL

Up to 50per cent off on extension cords

Large Appliances

Up to 40per cent off on air conditioners with No cost EMI from top brands Voltas, LG, Samsung, Carrier, Hitachi, BPL, Blue Star, Lloyd, Godrej and Whirlpool

Up to 40per cent off on chimneys

Up to 20per cent off on washing machines & refrigerators with No-cost EMI

Amazon Fashion

Minimum 60per cent off on UCB, Lee and more

Up to 70per cent off on backpacks by Skybags, American Tourister, Wildcraft & more

Minimum 5per cent off on gold bars By Joyalukkas

Up to 70per cent off on watches by Fossil, Invicta , Daniel Klein and more

Minimum 50per cent off on men's shoes by Adidas, UCB, Red Tape and more

Home & Kitchen

Up to 50per cent off on Kitchen Bestsellers, cleaning supplies, power and hand tools, ladders, safes and more

Up to 60per cent off on handpicked kitchen items

Up to 40per cent off on water bottles & flasks

Sports & Fitness

Up to 50per cent off on sports & fitness products

Yonex Badminton Racquets Starting at Rs 249

Up to 40per cent off on treadmills & exercise bikes

Up to 40per cent off on home gym & dumbbell sets

Up to 40per cent off on fitness accessories

Daily Essentials

Up to 40per cent off on make-up

Minimum 30per cent off on diapers

Minimum 30per cent off on grooming devices

Up to 50per cent off on health care devices

Up to 40per cent off on sports and nutrition

Up to 45per cent off on baby strollers and car seats

Up to 35per cent off on hair care

Amazon Brands

Min 45per cent off on Solimo bedding range (Bedsheets & Comforters)

Min 35per cent off on Solimo & AmazonBasics furniture range

Up to 60per cent off on AmazonBasics electronic accessories

Up to 50per cent off on Amazon Brand hand-picked products

Up to 50per cent off on Vedaka range

Up to 35per cent off on Solimo dry fruits & nuts

Up to 40per cent off on Presto floor cleaners

Books, Games & More

Minimum 60per cent off on popular books

Minimum 50per cent off: fiction & non-fiction books, academic books and children's books

Minimum Rs 2,000 off on latest gaming consoles

Up to 40per cent off latest games and accessories

Up to 70per cent off on Kaspersky Antivirus Software

Minimum 25per cent off on Office and Tally

Toys

Up to 45per cent off on indoor and Outdoor toys

Up to 40per cent off on Lego, Nerf, Mattel, Barbie and more

International deals (starts at midnight)

Up to 30per cent off on Seagate hard drives and Sandisk storage devices

Up to 40per cent off on Tommy Hilfiger clothing & accessories

Up to 30per cent off on Garmin wearables

Up to 60per cent off on Invicta premium watches

Deals by Small & Medium businesses

Up to 50per cent off on Indian Art Villa's copper & steel range

Up to 30per cent off on 3D printers by Flashforge

80per cent off on all fashion Jewelry by Jewel Rush

Minimum 60per cent off on women's clothing by Mimosa

Up to 70per cent off on backpacks by Polestar

Deals by start-ups on Amazon Launchpad

Over 250 deals by 180 cool products listed under Amazon Launchpad

Over 70per cent off on TAGG products

Up to 65per cent off on CrossBeats Raga wireless bluetooth earphones

Over 25per cent off on Gods backpacks

Up to 55per cent off on Mamaearth products

Over 50per cent off on Impower self-defence spray

Over 50per cent off on Heapwell Matcha tea

Amazon Programs

Amazon Pantry: Prime members shopping for Rs 1000 on Amazon Pantry during Prime day will get additional savings of Rs 2,400 over the next one year. Members can also purchase over 500 items at discounts of 30 - 90 per cent, with a few products at Rs 1

Subscribe & Save: Prime members can save flat 40per cent off if they subscribe to a product. Post creating a subscription, members will get automatic delivery of their products every month

Amazon Family: Prime members can get flat 45per cent off diaper subscriptions over & above already low prices on Amazon.in

Cashbacks, Bank Discounts, Coupons

Cashbacks and instant discounts: Prime members can save big with 10per cent instant discount with HDFC Bank Debit & Credit Cards, 10per cent cashback on Amazon Pay balance. For purchases above Rs 50,000 using HDFC Bank cards, members can save up to Rs 10,000.

Coupons: Prime members can collect & use over 4500 exclusive coupons to get additional discounts. Coupon discounts can be clubbed with deal discounts in order to get the lowest price ever on a particular product. Furthermore, Prime members who have watched a video on Primevideo.com between 3rd & 13th July for the first time are eligible for top discount coupons on brands like Fossil, Ustraa, Milton, Davidoff and more