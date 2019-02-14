Vivo Carnival Sale: Last day to grab discounts on Vivo Nex, Vivo V9 Pro, and more

It is raining smartphone discount offers this Valentine's Day. Chinese smartphone major Vivo is holding The Vivo Carnival sale on its own retail platform, Amazon India and Flipkart. Today is the last day of the sale which is offering deals on the Vivo V9 Pro, Vivo 11, Vivo V11 Pro, Vivo Nex, and Vivo Y83. Buyers can take advantage of the sale and get benefits up to Rs 5,600 in the form of no cost EMI purchase and an extra Rs 5,000 off with the exchange of an old phone.

During the Vivo Carnival sale, buyers can get the 6GB RAM variant of Vivo V9 Pro for Rs 15,990. The phone was originally launched in India for Rs. 19,990. Beyond the discount, Amazon is offering no-cost EMI plans and 10% instant discount for purchases made with Yes Bank credit card. On the other hand, Flipkart is providing Rs 1,500 off for a limited time and up to Rs 13,850 on exchange for the 4GB RAM variant. There is also a no-cost EMI benefit that can be availed on Flipkart.

Vivo's most innovative smartphone with pop-up selfie camera, Vivo Nex, can be bought for Rs 39,990 on Flipkart, Amazon, and Vivo's e-shop. The phone was originally launched at Rs 44,990. Here too Amazon is offering no-cost EMI plans and 10% instant discount for purchases made with Yes Bank credit card. Flipkart is offering an exchange discount of Rs 14,900 and an additional 15% off until February 14, while Amazon is offering an exchange discount worth Rs 5,000.

Vivo Y95 has received a limited-time price cut and is now available at Rs 15,990 on both Flipkart and Amazon India. The phone is also available with an exchange discount on both Flipkart and Amazon India.

Other than the above mentioned smartphones, the Vivo V11, Vivo V11 Pro, Vivo Y83 , Vivo Y93, and the Vivo Y81 can also be bought under similar offers.

