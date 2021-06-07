12 workers die in massive fire at Pune chemical firm; PM Modi offers condolences

At least 12 workers have perished in a major fire that broke out at a chemical company in an industrial area of Pune, Maharashtra on Monday. Among the dead are mostly women workers. Five other workers are missing, according to the fire department officials.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences to the bereaved on Twitter. "Pained by the loss of lives due to a fire at a factory in Pune, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families," said The Prime Minister.

The fire broke out at SVS Aqua Technologies, according to officials. The firm manufactures chlorine dioxide and is located in the Pirangut MIDC area of Mulshi tehsil on the outskirts of Pune city, as per PTI.

Dr Abhinav Deshmukh, Superintendent of Police, Pune district, has stated that the unit where the fire broke out was engaged in manufacturing chlorine dioxide for water purification.

"So far, we have recovered 12 charred bodies, mostly of women, from the spot and a search for others is on," said Devendra Potphode, Chief Fire Officer, PMRDA ((Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority), Fire Services.

Potphode added that that six to seven fire tenders were rushed to the location of the fire. The flames were doused but searches are currently underway for the workers who are missing.

Discussing the cause of the blaze, the Chief Fire Officer said that according to company officials, the fire had started amid the packing of plastic materials within the premises.

"Due to some spark at the (packaging) section, the fire broke out and as there was plastic around, it spread rapidly," said Potphode.

