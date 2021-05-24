2 DRDO PSA oxygen plants approved in Arunachal Pradesh

The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry has approved the setting up of two pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants in Arunachal Pradesh.

The plants would be set by DRDO at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) at Naharlagun near here, and Tenga in West Kameng district, under PM Cares Fund, official sources said here on Monday.

"In a big boost to Arunachal's fight against #CoronaPandemic, @MoHFW_INDIA has approved for setting up of PSA oxygen plants at TRIHMS, Naharlagun & Tenga in West Kameng district to be setup by @DRDO_India under #PMCaresFund. This will help augment oxygen supply for covid patients," Chief Minister Pema Khandu tweeted.

The northeastern state on Saturday received a consignment of 150 oxygen concentrators from the World Health Organisation (WHO) with capacity up to 8 litres per minute.

State Health and Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang received the consignment in presence of Principal Secretary (Health) Dr Sharat Chauhan and other officers of the department.

"The @WHO is supporting India in filling critical gaps in the availability of Oxygen. To help Arunachal deal with the #CoronaPandemic, the WHO provided 150 oxygen concentrators for the State, which was received by Health Minister @libang_alo," Khandu said in another tweet.

Libang informed that portable oxygen concentrators would be distributed to remote hospitals of various districts in the state.

"More oxygen generator plants are to be established in various district and state capital under PM-Cares fund and also with the help of other NGOs," Libang said, adding, the state government is taking all steps to ensure adequate oxygen supply in the state.

"We are preparing ourselves to fight the virus. We have now more than 300 oxygen beds and we plan to have 500 at the Dedicated Covid Hospital (DCH) Chimpu besides more ICU beds," the minister added.