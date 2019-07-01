23,000 Chennai transport workers go on strike over wage cut 'rumours'; 3,200 buses non-operational

Chennai residents are facing quite some trouble in commuting as 23,000 transport workers have gone on a strike today. The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) strike is likely to affect around 3,200 government-run public buses. The workers have called a strike alleging salary cuts for the month of June. They have said that either their salaries have not been paid in full or have not been paid at all. Some have also said that their salary has been cut by 60 per cent.

Responding to the allegations, the Tamil Nadu government has said that no salary has been cut and has claimed that nearly two-thirds of the employees have already been paid in full. The government said that the rest will be paid today.

"A rumour has triggered the strike. We manage on rotation of funds. Due to weekend, only sixty per cent of cash was sent to the bank. We would send the rest today and all will get full salary," a senior official said, as mentioned in a report in NDTV.

The issue has been taken up with the leaders of LPF and CITU to call off the strike.

Tamil Nadu Transport Minister MR Vijaybhaskar has assured the union leaders that their entire salary will be paid by Monday (today) evening.

Multiple termini including Ambattur, Avadi, Anna Nagar West, Poonamallee and Iyyappanthangal have been affected by the strike. The strike has also led to crowding on the suburban trains plying towards Chennai Beach and Moore Market Complex suburban railway station.

Last year the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) called a strike. The unions demanded wage revision and pay increase of 2.57 per cent compared to the 2.44 per cent that was being offered by the government.

