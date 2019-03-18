5-fold jump in incentive to central govt staff for acquiring higher qualifications while in job

The central government has approved a five-fold increase in one-time incentive given to its employees who acquire higher degrees while serving in their departments, officials said Monday.

The amount of incentive will be increased from a minimum of Rs 10,000 to a maximum of Rs 30,000 for acquiring higher qualifications like Ph.D, they said.

The Personnel Ministry has amended a 20-year-old norm in this regard to increase the amount of incentives provided for the employees.

The government employees acquiring fresh higher qualifications after coming into service were granted incentive in the form of one-time lump-sum amount ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000.

Now, it has been decided to increase the amount to a minimum of Rs 10,000 to a maximum of Rs 30,000, an order recently issued by the Personnel Ministry stated.

While Rs 10,000 will be given for acquiring degree/diploma of duration of three years or less, Rs 15,000 will be given for acquiring degree/diploma having duration of more than three years, it said.

A sum of Rs 20,000 will be given for earning post graduate degree/diploma with one year or less. Such qualification having duration of more than one year will get Rs 25,000 to the employees, the new order stated.

A highest incentive of Rs 30,000 will be given to those getting Ph.D or equivalent, it stated.

There are around 48.41 lakh central government employees.

"No incentive shall be allowed for acquiring higher qualification purely on academic or literary subjects," it clarified.

The acquisition of the qualification should be directly related to the functions of the post held by him/her, or to the functions to be performed in the next higher post, the ministry said.

"There should be direct nexus between the functions of the post and the qualification acquired and that it should contribute to the efficiency of the government servant," it said.

The incentive, however, shall not be admissible where the employee is sponsored by the government or he/she avails study leave for acquiring the qualification, the order stated.

"The incentive would be given only for higher qualification acquired after induction into service," it stated.

Further, the incentive shall be limited to maximum two times in an employee's career, with a minimum gap of two years between successive grants, the ministry said.

According to Personnel Ministry's order issued in April 1999, employees were entitled for a minimum of Rs 2,000 and maximum of Rs 10,000 for getting fresh qualifications.

While Rs 2,000 was applicable incentive for "passing intermediate examination", those earning post graduate degree of Ph.D were entitled for a maximum of Rs 10,000.

