77.7% literacy rate recorded among those above 7 years of age between 2017 and 2018: NSO Survey

The literacy rate among those in the age group of seven years and above was recorded at 77.7 per cent during July 2017-June 2018 in the country, showed a National Statistical Office (NSO) survey on Saturday.

This rate was 73.5 per cent in rural and 87.7 pe cent in urban areas, showed the NSO survey on Household Social Consumption: Education as part of 75th round of National Sample Survey (NSS).

The study further showed that among persons in the age group of 15 years and above, 30.6 per cent had completed secondary or above level of education in villages, 57.5 per cent in urban areas.

Nearly 10.6 per cent of the persons of age 15 years and above in India had completed graduation and above level of education. This rate was 5.7 per cent in villages and 21.7 per cent in cities.

Among persons of age 3 to 35 years, 13.6 per cent never enrolled, 42.5 per cent ever enrolled but currently not attending while 43.9 per cent were currently attending.

In rural areas, 15.7 per cent never enrolled, 40.7 per cent ever enrolled but currently not attending while 43.5 per cent were currently attending.

In cities, 8.3 per cent never enrolled, 46.9 per cent ever enrolled but currently not attending while 44.8 per cent were currently attending.

Among males, 11 per cent never enrolled, 42.7 per cent ever enrolled but currently not attending while 46.2 per cent were currently attending.

Among females, 16.6 per cent never enrolled, 42.2 per cent ever enrolled but currently not attending while 41.2 per cent were currently attending.

The Gross Attendance Ratio (GAR) at primary level was 101.2 per cent. The figure was 94.4 per cent at 'upper primary / middle level' and 98.7 per cent at 'primary and upper primary /middle level'.

The Net Attendance Ratio (NAR) at primary level was 86.1 per cent. The figure was 72.2 per cent at 'upper primary / middle level' and 89.0 per cent at 'primary and upper primary /middle level'

Nearly 96.1 per cent of the students were pursuing general courses and 3.9 per cent were pursuing technical/professional courses. Among male students, nearly 95.5 per cent were pursuing general courses and 4.5 per cent were pursuing technical or professional courses.

Among female students, nearly 96.9 per cent were pursuing general courses and 3.1 per cent were pursuing technical/professional courses.

Among students pursuing general courses, nearly 55.8 per cent were male students and 44.2 per cent were female students.

Among students pursuing technical/professional courses, nearly 65.2 per cent were male students and 34.8 per cent were female students.

Under indicators relating to 'free education', 'free/subsidised textbooks' and 'free/subsidised stationery' to students of age 3 to 35 years currently attending at pre-primary and above level, the study showed that nearly 57 per cent in villages and 23.4 per cent in cities received free education.

Nearly 15.7 per cent students in villages and 9.1 per cent in cities received scholarship/stipend/ reimbursement.

It also showed that nearly 54.2 per cent of the students in villages and 23.7 per cent in cities received free or subsidised textbooks.

Nearly 10 per cent of the students in rural and 7.2 per cent in cities received free/ subsidised stationery.

On the expenditure on education for students of age 3 to 35 years currently attending pre-primary and above level basic course, it showed that in villages, average expenditure per student pursuing general course in current academic year was Rs 5,240, while in cities it was Rs 16,308.

In villages, average spend per student pursuing technical/professional course in current academic year was Rs 32,137, while in cities it was Rs 64,763.

About use of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) among students, the study showed that nearly 4.4 per cent of rural families and 23.4 per cent in cities had computer.

Nearly 14.9 per cent of rural households and 42 per cent of urban households had internet facility.

In rural areas, among persons of age 5 years and above, 9.9 per cent were able to operate a computer, 13 per cent were able to use internet and 10.8 per cent used internet during last 30 days.

In urban areas, among persons of age 5 years and above, 32.4 per cent were able to operate a computer, 37.1 per cent were able to use internet and 33.8 per cent used internet during last 30 days.