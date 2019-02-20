7th Pay Commission: Last day to submit application for CISF Recruitment 2019

Today is the last day to submit applications for the posts of CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) head constables. The registrations had begun on January 21.

The CISF recruitment 2019 notification invited applications for 429 posts of head constables. Candidates can log in on the CISF's official website, cisf.gov.in. or cisfrectt.in, to submit their application. Of the total posts, 328 posts will be allocated for males, 37 for females, and 64 will be allotted under Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE).

The CISF candidates will be selected on the basis of three levels of recruitment before medical examination --- PST and documentation, OMR or CBT written exam, and skill or typing test. Those eilible should be Class 12 (intermediate). The selected candidates will get a salary between Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100, as per the 7th Pay Commission.

Steps for registration process:

Log on to the official website of CISF at cisfrectt.in.

On the homepage, click on 'register/login button'.

In case you are a new user, click on 'register' tab and fill the registration details -- candidate's name, father's name, candidate's date of birth, candidate's gender and the verification text.

After completing step 3, click submit to proceed further.

If the applicant is already registered, they do not need to register again.

Enter 'personal details', basic details' and 'contact details' as appeared on the screen.

Enter all required field and then click on the 'submit' button.

On successful completion of the registration process, the candidate will receive provisional registration ID and password on their registered e-mail ID and mobile number. They have to upload their photograph and signature.

