7th Pay Commission: UPSC CDS-II 2020 pay scale, salary, allowances; everything you need to know

Those who want to serve in the Indian armed forces have good news in store for them. The Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for admission to the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force and the Officers Training Academy (OTA). UPSC CDS-II 2020, was the notification released by the commission containing details of admission to armed forces. According to the notification, 344 vacancies are to be filled by this recruitment drive. Candidates will be shortlisted through the UPSC CDS 2020 examinations followed by interviews.

The vacancies are at four armed forces academies across the country - Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala; Air Force Academy, Hyderabad; and Officers' Training Academy, Chennai.

The division of the vacancies is as follows:

1. Indian Military Academy, Dehradun - Number of vacancies are 100.

2. Air Force Academy, Hyderabad - Number of vacancies are 32.

3. Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala - Number of vacancies are 26

4. Officers' Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) - Number of vacancies for male candidates are 169.

5. Officers Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) - Number of vacancies for female candidates are 17.

7th Pay Commission

Candidates recruited for different services will be paid according to their ranks such as Lieutenant, Captain, Major and others. The Combined Defense Services (CDS) salary comprises basic pay and allowances such as Dearness Allowance, High Altitude Allowance, Uniform Allowance, and others.

Once the applicant is commissioned, the salary in the Pay Matrix of the Officer commissioned would be fixed in the first cell of Level 10. The period of training, however, will not be treated as commissioned service. The trainees will get a fixed stipend instead. Arrears on account of admissible allowances, as applicable, for the training period will be paid to them.

The fixed stipend for compulsory training would be Rs 56,100 per month. This amount is equal to the starting pay at Level 10.

Below is UPSC CDS 7th Pay Commission Salary and Pay Scale after commissioning:

1) Lieutenant - Level 10 - Rs 56,100-1,77,500

2) Captain - Level 10B - Rs 61,300-1,93,900

3) Major - Level 11 - Rs 69,400-2,07,200

4) Lt Colonel - Level 12A - Rs 1,21,200-2,12,400

5) Colonel - Level 13 - Rs 1,30,600-2,15,900

6) Brigadier - Level 13A - Rs 1,39,600-2,17,600

7) Major General - Level 14 - Rs 1,44,200-2,18,200

9) Lieutenant General HAG Scale - Level 15 - Rs 1,82,200-2,24,100

10) HAG+Scale - Level 16 - Rs 2,05,400 - 2,24,400

