85% Indians suffered economically due to COVID-19 pandemic: Mood of the Nation poll

About 85 per cent of Indians suffered economically due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while 73 per cent of them are satisfied with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's handling of the pandemic, as per India Today's Mood of the Nation poll 2021.

The Mood of the Nation (MOTN) poll was conducted by market research agency, Karvy Insights, between January 3, 2021 and January 13, 2021.

A total of 12,232 interviews were conducted -- 67 per cent in rural areas and 33 per cent in urban areas, spread across 97 parliamentary constituencies and 194 assembly constituencies in 19 states.

While 66 per cent of those polled said their income decreased due to the pandemic, 19 per cent said they lost their job or business. There was no change in economic status for 12 per cent people, while 3 per cent of those polled said their income increased during the pandemic.

Despite the hardships, Indians continue to retain their faith in Prime Minister Modi. While 23 per cent of polled respondents called the prime minister's handling of pandemic outstanding, 50 per cent called it good. 18 per cent of respondents rated the handling of pandemic by the PM as average, while only 7 per cent called it poor and 2 per cent said it was very poor.

Similarly, 70 per cent respondents said they believe the state governments did outstanding (20 per cent) or good (50 per cent) job in handling the pandemic. While 21.5 per cent said it was average, 7 per cent said it was poor, 2 per cent said very poor and 1 per cent said they don't know or can't say.

On being asked about lockdown, 39 per cent respondents said it helped in containing the virus, but a majority said it also caused problems.

In what might come as good news for the county, 76 per cent respondents said they are willing to take COVIDd-19 vaccine shot. 21 per cent of the respondents said they aren't willing to take the vaccine shot, while 3 per cent said they can't say/don't know.

On being asked if they want the vaccine to be free of cost, 92 per cent of respondents said they want it to be free.

India kickstarted its COVID-19 vaccination programme, among the biggest in the world, on January 16. In the first phase, over 3 crore healthcare and frontline workers are expected to be vaccinated.

