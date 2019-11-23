'A surgical strike on Maharashtra, people will avenge it', says Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

In a press conference held on Saturday, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackray attacked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for forming a government in Maharashtra with National Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar. He said the Maharashtra government formation is a surgical strike on the state and people would avenge it.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that action against Ajit Pawar will take as per the procedure. He also revealed that on Saturday, a new NCP legislative party leader will be elected at 4 pm. So far, Ajit Pawar was the legislative leader of the party.

"Ajit Pawar's decision act of indiscipline; no NCP worker in favour of NCP-BJP governemnt".

Sharad Pawar also added that thr NCP MLAs who support BJP should know this move attracts provisions of anti-defection law.

Meanwhile, during the press conference, NCP MLA Rajendra Shingane said, "Ajit Pawar had called me to discuss something and from there I was taken with other MLAs to Raj Bhavan. Before we could understand oath ceremony was complete. I rushed to Pawar Sahab and told him I am with Sharad Pawar and NCP".





Two more NCP MLAs Sandip Kshirsagar and Sunil Bhusara also allege that they were unknowingly taken to the oath ceremony and that now they have come back and expressed support to Sharad Pawar. https://t.co/sLx19ngw2wpic.twitter.com/CechUAcQW4 â ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2019

