AAP asks Centre to help Delhi traders hit by coronavirus

An AAP member of Rajya Sabha on Wednesday requested the Centre to provide fiscal stimulus to micro and small traders in the national capital to prevent them from shutting as the coronavirus scare spreads.

Raising the issue during a discussion on working of the MSME Ministry in the Upper House of Parliament, AAP leader Sushil Kumar Gupta said businessmen in Delhi were already affected due to ceiling and demonetisation, and the current outbreak of coronavirus has further impacted them.

He urged Union Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Minister Nitin Gadkari to instill confidence in businessmen and shopkeepers in the current situation. "I request Gadkari to support trade and industry players to ensure their units do not shut down due to coronavirus.

Right now, the government should come forward and provide financial help to protect the industry," Gupta said. The government should be concerned about the businessmen in the current situation when the entire world is facing economic slowdown due to coronavirus, he said. "The economy has slowed down after demonetisation and it should not deteriorate further," he added.

