Aarey forest: SC commences hearing on plea against felling of trees

A special bench of justices Arun Mishra and Ashok Bhushan started hearing the plea filed by a law student on the felling of trees.

twitter-logo PTI   Mumbai     Last Updated: October 7, 2019  | 10:44 IST
An activist holds a placard during a protest against cutting down of trees for a proposed metro car shed project at Aarey Colony in Mumbai.

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday commenced hearing on a plea against felling of trees in Mumbai's Aarey to set up a Metro car shed.

A special bench of justices Arun Mishra and Ashok Bhushan started hearing the plea filed by a law student on the felling of trees.

The felling of trees is being opposed by green activists and local residents.

The apex court decided on Sunday to register as PIL a letter addressed to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi by law student Rishav Ranjan seeking a stay on the cutting of trees.

A notice was posted on the Supreme Court website about holding the urgent hearing.

