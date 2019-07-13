Aarti Sehwag, wife of cricketer Virender Sehwag, files forgery complaint against business partners

Aarti Sehwag has filed a complaint against her business partners alleging that they took a loan of Rs 4.5 crore by forging her signatures. Aarti who is a partner in an agro-based company filed the complaint on Friday in which she named eight of her business partners. She said that they took a loan from a Delhi-based creditor without her knowledge.

The businesswoman's complaint stated that the "accused persons approached the creditors without any consent and knowledge of the complainant...and availed loan of Rs 4.5 crore from them." She further added that the accused influenced the creditors by taking her husband, former cricketer Virender Sehwag's name. She also alleged that the accused later forged her signature on the tripartite agreement and that two postdated cheques were issued to the creditor.

The firm also failed to pay the loan amount back.

"Due to the default, the creditors invoked the arbitration clause and filed a complaint in the court. During the proceeding, it was shocking for the complainant to see her signature and partite agreement, which she had never signed," the complaint stated.

According to a report on ANI, the police has registered a n FIR against the accused under 420 (cheating and dishonestly), 468 (forgery), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

