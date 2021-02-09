Actor Rajiv Kapoor, Rishi and Randhir Kapoor's brother, passes away

Actor Rajiv Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor's brother passes away. He was 58 years old. His sister in law and wife of late Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, shared the news on Instagram. She paid her condolences along with his photo.

As per initial reports, the actor died of a heart attack.

His brother Randhir Kapoor confirmed the news and said, "I have lost my youngest brother, Rajiv. He is no more. The doctors tried their best but could not save him," according to a report in Times of India. He told the daily that he was waiting at the hospital and waiting for the body.

An official statement from the Kapoor family is awaited.

Rajiv Kapoor is known for the portrayal of Narendra in 1985 release Ram Teri Ganga Maili. The move marked the directorial debut of Raj Kapoor. Rajiv Kapoor made his debut with Ek Jaan Hain Hum in 1983 and went on to act in films such as Aasmaan, Hum To Chale Pardes, Lover Boy and Zabardast.

The Kapoor family lost actor Rishi Kapoor in April 2020. He was battling cancer and eventually succumbed to it.